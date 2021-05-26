Bucks Music signs songwriting duo Gold Spectacles

Bucks Music Group has signed songwriter, producer and artist duo Gold Spectacles to a worldwide publishing deal.

Gold Spectacles – Amie Pendarves and Robb Whiteman – are multi-instrumentalists specialising in writing track, topline, arrangement and production, across a wide range of genres, including pop, alternative, soul and R&B.

Pendarves and Whiteman have worked in Scandinavia, writing with established artists including Iselin (vocals on Alan Walker’s Faded), Maybon (Epic Oslo/Sony Music), Audur (Sony Music), Hanne Mjoen (Spinnin' Records), Alida, Henrik Hoven (daWorks) and Noep.

Through their own artist project, Gold Spectacles, they have received substantial Spotify editorial support. Their music has featured on a number of the platform’s most influential playlists including New Music Friday, Chill Vibes, Indie Pop, New Pop Revolution and All New Indie. They have amassed over five million streams on Spotify.

In 2021, Gold Spectacles are aligning themselves with the emerging UK pop scene, including cuts with Mysie (inaugural Rising Star at the 2020 Ivor Novellos), and Sofy, who was runner up in the recent BBC Introducing R1 Live Lounge competition.

Bucks’ director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “Amie and Robb are supremely talented writers, musicians and producers across an array of genres and disciplines. They became sought after in Scandinavia early on in their career and their star is now rising in the UK, as they work with emerging powerhouses like Mysie and Sofy. We look forward to helping them reach new heights again and again.”

Bucks’ senior A&R Flash Taylor said: “When Ellie and Rowan at Step Management first sent us through Gold Spectacles’ music, we knew that they had found something special and unique in Amie and Robb. Their talents are fresh and exciting. When you hear either their own tracks or collaborations with other artists on a playlist, they standout a mile due to the sheer quality in both their songwriting and production. Gold Specs typify forward thinking music creation and we are so excited to now be a part of their creative team.”

Ellie Giles, of Step Management, said: “We are so proud to sign Gold Spectacles to Bucks. They are ‘can do’ publishers, always working hard for their clients with a strong eye on new opportunities. We look forward to building the cuts and story together.”

Gold Spectacles said: “We are so very excited to have signed our first publishing deal with Bucks and to find ourselves aligned with a publisher rich with global expertise, vision and a talented roster of artists and songwriters. The team at Bucks have been so welcoming and we can’t wait to get started.”