Bucks signs admin deal with Talentbanq

Bucks Music Group has signed an administration agreement with live agent, concert promoter and artist management company Talentbanq.

Talentbanq is now adding label and publishing arms to its operation, with Bucks providing administration for publishing and relevant live activity as well as access to its sync team.

The first signing to Talentbanq for records and publishing is retro-pop act Georgia & The Vintage Youth (pictured), who signed for management in 2020.

Bucks MD Simon Platz said: “Talentbanq has an incredible track record when it comes to finding, supporting and propelling fresh, independent talent in the live sphere. We’re sure they’ll be equally successful in publishing and are happy to provide our services and expertise to help in their mission.”

We took some time to find the right publisher and are delighted to have signed to Bucks Music Ray Jones, Talentbanq

Ray Jones, CEO of Talentbanq, added: “We took some time to find the right publisher and are delighted to have signed to Bucks Music. We have ambitious plans and a roster of incredibly talented artists. Having the right partners in place is key.”

One of the UK’s leading and longest running international, independent music publishers, Bucks has helped develop the careers of music legends including David Bowie, T?Rex, The Move, Black Sabbath and Procol Harum, while its active A&R department continues to discover and develop new songwriting talent.

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, Run The Jewels, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyoncé, Can, Pete Doherty and Roni Size & Reprazent.