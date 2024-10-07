Bucks' Standard Music Library to represent Fold Music

Standard Music Library, the production music library of Bucks Music Group, has signed an agreement to represent Fold Music in the UK and Ireland.

Formed in 1968 as a joint venture between London Weekend Television (LWT) and Bucks Music, Standard Music is an MCPS library representing catalogue by talent including including Brian Eno, Delia Derbyshire, Matthew Herbert, George Martin, Rachel Portman, Ben Salisbury, Krust, The Heavytrackerz, Janette Mason and Dudley Moore.

The company also represents labels such as All Music Gallery, Cinetiks, Musica Britannica and Picture Box Music, providing a wider creative resource including arrangements and recordings of most recognised classical works.

Works from the Standard Music library have featured on TV series, films, video games and adverts including Triangle Of Sadness, Young Woman And The Sea, Serpico, Sex And The City, The West Wing, South Park, The One Show, Masterchef, Come Dine With Me, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Top Gear, I’m A Celebrity, Agatha & Poirot, Grand Theft Auto, Just Cause 4 and Burberry.

Fold Music launched a year ago as the first production music platform to work exclusively with independent labels, publishers and artists. The company is committed to a fairer deal for the artist, and has set a new industry benchmark with a royalty rate of 60%, while also allowing artists to retain control of their own catalogue.

Fold represents production music libraries of respected independent music companies including Domino, Fat Cat, Mute, Minds On Fire, Accidental and EPM. Its catalogue includes works from artists such as Steve Mason, Denis Bovell, Laura Cannell, Oakra, CFCF, Villagers, Miro Shot and Laaraji.

Clients and usages so far include Balmain, Burberry, Valentino, 3 Mobile, KEF, Mango, and the Disney+ series Camden.

Fold’s innovative and forward-thinking model brings some of the finest creative talents from commercial record labels into the production music landscape Rob ‘Smit’ Smith

Rob ‘Smit’ Smith, head of production music, Standard Music Library, said: “Fold’s innovative and forward-thinking model brings some of the finest creative talents from commercial record labels into the production music landscape. We’re excited to explore all the sync opportunities that come with fusing the cutting-edge sound of their roster with the convenience and fluidity that production music gives to clients.”

Imran Ali, music consultant, Standard Music Library, said: “This is a major step in our strategic development of the Standard Music Library. We have a bespoke working structure with Fold, varying from a traditional production music sub-publishing arrangement. We will continue to utilise Fold’s fresh, intuitive search system. Further, we look forward to realising various collaborative projects we have in the pipeline.”

Paul Sandell, director, Fold Music, said: “We feel extremely positive about Fold’s future. Standard have a strong pedigree in the production music world and we feel there is a real alignment with our values - I've worked with Howard [Price, head of media, Bucks] and Smit very closely over the years and have full trust in their abilities so I'm very excited at being able to work together again and with Imran. Standard and their parent company Bucks Music Group understand the challenges in the music industry for artists to earn fairly, and Standard fully support our model, which operates outside of traditional library music setups enabling more flexible collaboration with commercial artists.”

Gavin O’Shea, director, Fold Music, said: “We are so pleased that this partnership has come together at this stage. It is the perfect time to position ourselves within the new team at Standard alongside such an established catalogue. We will provide a perfect counterpoint to each other’s catalogues, providing broad choice to our clients.”