Budde Music and Karma Songs extend publishing partnership with Nick Bradley

Budde Music and Karma Songs have extended their publishing partnership with Nick Bradley.

After three years of collaboration, Budde Music and Karma Songs have extended the contract with the London-based songwriter.

Bradley has written for a number of artists across a variety of genres, including James Blunt, Bow Anderson, Røry, Matteo Bocelli, Don Diablo, You Me At Six, Maneskin, Kelvin Jones and Flux Pavilion.

One of his biggest successes is Gold Dust, released in 2022 by South Korean boy group NCT 127 on their fourth album, 2 Baddies.

Bradley collaborated with James Blunt and placed two original songs on his greatest hits album, including Adrenaline, which was a hit in China.

With You Me At Six, he collaborated on their No.4 album Truth Decay on the song After Love In The After Hours. He also co-wrote for rock band The Hara.

The music career of the 27-year-old songwriter and multi-instrumentalist started shortly after he received a scholarship to the Royal College of Music.

“All of us at Karma Songs are thrilled to renew our partnership with Nick, who we feel is one of the most exciting new songwriters emerging out of the UK currently,” said Ross Gautreau, A&R director, Karma Songs. “During the last three years he’s proven himself to be a master craftsman when it comes to composition and lyrics, working with a great deal of established hit songwriters, hit producers and hit artists, and not only holding his own but becoming a regular collaborator for some of the best of the best.

“We’ve been hugely impressed by Nick’s versatility to be able to work across multiple genres from working with guitar bands such as Maneskin and You Me At Six, to singer/songwriters such as Grent Perez, James TW, Jamie Miller and James Blunt, to more electronic artists such as Kygo, Robin Shultz, PS1 and Don Diablo.”

“Nick is one of a kind! It is absolutely fascinating to work with such a talented, kind and true-hearted musician,” said Florian Müller, senior A&R manager, Budde Music. “I’m massively amazed by Nick’s conceptional way of bringing strong melodies and meaningful lyrics to the songs. We’re looking forward to many brilliant releases and the work in this great constellation together with Karma Songs.”

Current collaborators include Cutfather, Guy Chambers, Steve Robson, Mozella, Jez Ashurst, Chelcee Grimes, Matt Rad, Malia Civetz, KIN, Steve Manovski, Phil Cook, Ellis, PhD, Paul Whalley, Jason Perry, Wayne Hector, Lindy Robbins, Rob Harvey, Red Triangle, Justin Jesso and Papa Zeus, among others.

(Back row, L-R) Ed Weidman (Lawyer), Ross Gautreau (A&R Director, Karma Songs), Jordan Jay (Director, Karma Songs)

(Front row, L-R) Jess Miller (Assistant Manager & Coordinator, Karma Songs), Nick Bradley, Florian Müller (Senior A&R Manager, Budde Music)