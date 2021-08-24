Casper Bjorner named CEO of STIM

Casper Bjorner has been appointed as the new CEO of STIM by the board of directors.

Bjorner has 30-plus years of operational and leadership experience within the media industry in the Nordics and internationally, most recently as CEO of Walt Disney Company Nordics.

During his career, Casper Bjorner has led organisations in markets undergoing rapid digital transformation, and forged international partnerships both within and outside the media industry.

According to the announcement, his mission is to strengthen STIM's role both in Sweden and internationally, and to continue the digitisation and development of operations.

Casper Bjorner will join on October 1, succeeding Karsten Dyhrberg Nielsen, who stepped down as CEO in May earlier this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Casper Bjorner as CEO of STIM,” said chair Carina Brorman. “STIM is now entering a new phase, and his business-oriented and value-driven leadership will be essential. Casper has excelled in many different areas of the media industry and is deeply committed to the value of music. He has solid experience of major change and development processes and with him as CEO we will be ready to meet the challenges in this fast-moving industry.”

“STIM plays a key role in the Swedish music industry and has worked for nearly a century strengthening the conditions for songwriters, composers and publishers, with outstanding expertise in copyright management,” said Bjorner.

“Digital transformation is happening at breakneck speed, and there is an exceptional global desire for Swedish music. STIM is working tirelessly to safeguard the rights of its members and ensure fair remuneration. As new CEO of STIM, I'm humbled to be entrusted with such an important mission, where culture, jobs and a huge amount of pride intertwine. The STIM crew is amongst the best in the world, and I can't wait to join and be part of the family.”