Cathy Merenda joins Sony/ATV in newly-created SVP, broadcast and media rights role

Sony/ATV has announced the appointment of Cathy Merenda to the newly-created role of senior vice president, broadcast and media rights.

According to an official press release, Merenda will: “lead the acquisition and retention of valued administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.”

Merenda joins Sony/ATV from Twentieth Century Fox where she most recently served as SVP, music publishing. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of music publishing, which included licensing, creative, copyright administration and royalties for Fox’s domestic film, television, syndication, news, sports and cable divisions.

She has directed global music publishing rights for major hits like Titanic and Avatar and small independent films such as Birdman, Juno, and The Revenant, along with TV series such as The Simpsons, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, and Modern Family.

Merenda will report to Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV and will be based at the Company's office in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the appointment, Platt said: “I am pleased to have an experienced executive such as Cathy leading Sony/ATV’s Broadcast and Media Rights. Her considerable expertise in music publishing and copyright administration makes her a perfect fit to engage our broadcast and media clients and position our partnerships for success.”

Merenda added: “I am so excited to join Jon and his exceptional team at Sony/ATV. I have always been impressed by the enthusiasm and integrity running throughout the company. Sony/ATV represents the right place at the right time for me to focus my energy and passion on advancing the media sector within a world class publisher. I am grateful to Jon for the opportunity to help grow the company’s presence in the broadcast and media rights arena.”