Charlene Brown to chair Ivors Academy Ethics Committee

The Ivors Academy has appointed Charlene Brown, founder and director of people intelligence company Howlett Brown, as chair of its new Ethics Committee.

The committee will advise the Academy board on ethics-related issues, including setting up a new ethical framework for the trade body’s activities, which will include awards and membership.

While the Academy has existing codes of behaviour, the rebranding in 2019 signalled a greater focus on diversity. The Academy said it’s committed to ensuring that social justice is at the forefront of its campaign work and is focused on making the organisation as diverse and inclusive as possible.

Over the past two years, the Academy has achieved gender parity on its board. A quarter of directors are of Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic heritage and there is greater representation of members with disabilities.

Charlene Brown said: “Music connects with people on an honest and emotional level like no other art form and it has the power to shape our attitudes and perspectives. I am very excited to be working with The Ivors Academy and the UK’s community of music creators. Developing a new ethical framework provides important opportunities for the Academy to lead progress and champion equality. Communication, transparency and fairness are pivotal to addressing divisive actions and driving real change.”

Communication, transparency and fairness are pivotal to addressing divisive actions and driving real change Charlene Brown

Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “The Ivors Academy is a community of songwriters and composers built on the principles of respect, support and encouragement. We stand for equality and stand against intolerance of all kinds. We need to strengthen our approach to ensure all members feel safe and supported. Charlene’s decade of experience in law, culture and investigations makes her a fantastic addition to our team.”

Crispin Hunt, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Charlene to the Academy and look forward to working with her and the Ethics Committee on a range of important issues. We are under no illusion – ethics and music can be contentious. Our role is to support freedom of expression while leading positive change around the impact of our words and actions to support the diverse, inclusive and vibrant community of music creators that we all want to see.”

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.