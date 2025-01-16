Chelsea Songs reveals catalogue deals including Robert Palmer, Art Garfunkel and more

Music Week reported on the launch of music publishing operation Chelsea Songs almost a year ago. The company has now reported on some of its key deals in the last 12 months.

Chelsea Songs Limited is a joint venture between industry veteran Eddie Levy and independent music publisher Bucks Music Group.

The catalogues of Robert Palmer, Art Garfunkel and a number of other legendary songwriters are among a raft of deals done by Chelsea Songs since its foundation in February 2024.

The company launched with the catalogues of Bill Withers, Andre Rieu and many other evergreen works under representation.

Since then, Chelsea Songs has signed deals to represent the catalogues of Lynsey Paul, Johnnie Wilder, Tim Fraser and David Mindel, Magic Frog Music, Phil Wainman’s Utopia Music and Francis Lai’s Edition 23, as well as catalogues of Palmer and Garfunkel.

Chelsea Songs now represents classics including Dean Martin’s Ain’t That A Kick In The Head; Frank Sinatra’s Come Fly With Me and All The Way; Bill Withers’ Just The Two of Us and Lovely Day; Mason Williams’ Classical Gas; The Hues Corporation’s Rock The Boat’ Maxine Nightingale’s Right Back Where We Started From; and Heatwave’s Mind Blowing Decisions.

I’m tremendously proud to represent such a broad range of legendary catalogues Eddie Levy

Eddie Levy said: “I’m tremendously proud to represent such a broad range of legendary catalogues, each with so many evergreen songs that are woven into the musical tapestry of so many people’s lives. Our company is based on being able to give works like these the TLC they deserve and we look forward to doing just that.”

Bucks’ catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procol Harum, DJ Fresh, James Blunt, Professor Green, Rudimental, Beyonce, Can, Pete Doherty, Roni Size & Reprazent, David Arnold, Sacha Skarbek, Troy Miller, Seton Daunt, Ash Howes, James Dring, Watch The Ride, Ivory Layne, Erland Cooper, Emma Blackery, The Heavytrackerz, Life, Brooke Bentham, Gold Spectacles, Johnny Madden, and more.

Label publishing partners include Heavenly, Nude, Full Time Hobby, Brownswood, Rekids and Arts & Crafts.