Choreographer Dickson Mbi's move into composing pays off with Wise Music deal

Chester Music, part of Wise Music Group, has agreed a publishing relationship with performer, composer and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Dickson Mbi.

Cameroon-born and London-raised Dickson joins Chester Music through a bespoke relationship, which provides support and collaboration in his continuing musical development from fellow Wise Music Group composers.

His catalogue includes the score for Twice Born, a new choreography and score for Scottish Ballet featuring soprano Lucy Crowe, vocalist Bongi Duma, percussionist Bei Bei Weng, violinist Eos Counsell, Meghan Cassidy on viola and cellist Gabi Swallow, produced by Jonas Persson. It premiered in September 2023.

"I see Wise as part of my family,” said Dickson Mbi. “So, to make this official and begin this journey of my artistic musical development means a lot to me.”

It turns out that the music he needed was sitting inside him Gill Graham

“Three years ago, I met choreographer Dickson and we talked a lot about music – his likes and dislikes and what he needs from music,” said Wise Music’s creative director of UK rights Gill Graham. “It turns out that the music he needed was sitting inside him and composer Dickson revealed his innate talent for writing music.

“We had a wonderful time developing Twice Born and Dickson is already working on future projects. He is bubbling over with originality and creativity with so much to say and it's a privilege to work with him.”

Dickson Mbi has featured in multiple TV campaigns including Balmain x H&M (2016), Audi e-tron (2014), and was the face for Lucozade Revive (2012).

He has worked with artists such as Robbie Williams, Corinne Bailey Rae, Black Eyed Peas and choreographed the Leave A Trace music video for Chvrches.