Chrysalis' Robin Millar to throw 70th birthday party in aid of Scope ahead of cancer operation

Chrysalis Records and Blue Raincoat Music chairman Robin Millar is staging a special event to mark both his and Scope's 70th birthdays.

The veteran exec, who has been blind since the age of 16, became chairman of the charity in 2021.

Taking place on June 2 at London's 606 Club, invited guests will be entertained by The Stacey Brothers and Andy Caine.

The musicians, who have worked with the likes of Noel Gallagher, Sheryl Crow and King Crimson, will perform a set of classic songs, after which Millar – who has released three albums as a solo artist – will take part in a blues set.

“Any excuse for a party, especially one for such a great cause! Since I have been chairman of Scope, we have done some amazing work raising funds and awareness, but the need is still there," explained Millar, who also confirmed that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer and will go into isolation the day after the party in preparation for a major operation.

"I hope we can exceed the amount we accumulated from so many generous donations last year. I have spent my life in the music business and it has been incredibly good to me, so I’m hoping the industry will step up and help support this vital work. If anyone can make a donation to Scope right now to help over 14 million disabled people and their families, I would be very grateful and will take great strength from it as I go into my personal wilderness of cancer. This fundraising activity is part of our ambition to halve the employment gap between disabled people and the rest of the population and to send a clear message to businesses that those who welcome and include disabled people thrive.”

Scope volunteers will be able to watch the event on a livestream for free, while other viewers are being encouraged to donate to the charity.

