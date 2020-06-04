CISAC elects Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez as vice presidents

South African singer, songwriter and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been elected as vice president of CISAC.

She joins Arturo Márquez, one of Mexico’s leading composers, who was also elected vice president at CISAC’s general assembly.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been at the forefront of South African popular music for 27 years. She has shared the stage with creators including Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Bono, Queen, Miriam Makeba and Youssou N’Dour, and has become a champion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the United Nations MDG Envoy for Africa, and the Goodwill Ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership.

Nelson Mandela chose her as the first ambassador for his children’s fund. She has also established her own charity, the Princess of Africa Foundation.

Arturo Márquez is the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships from the government of France and Mexico as well as the Fulbright Scholarship from the United States. His works have been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra Mexico, YOSA Philharmonic, Pan American Symphony, l’Orchestre de Paris, Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestre Symphonique de Lyon.

CISAC director general Gadi Oron said: “Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez are outstanding, inspirational creators, and I’m delighted CISAC will be able to benefit from their energy and authority in campaigning for creators worldwide. They join us as vice presidents at a critical moment for CISAC’s work, with millions of creators facing loss of their livelihoods and the challenge of rebuilding their careers. We are looking forward greatly to our collaboration and their support.”

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez join Chinese director, writer and producer Jia Zhang-ke and Spanish international neo-expressionist visual artist Miquel Barceló as the four vice presidents of the confederation.