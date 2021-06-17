Clairo signs to UMPG ahead of new album release

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed a new deal with Clairo.

Real name Claire Cottrill, Clairo goes through Polydor in the UK and is signed to Fader Label/Republic. She is due to release her second album Sling, a co-production with Jack Antonoff, next month.

Clairo broke through in 2017 with viral hit Pretty Girl and released her debut album Immunity in 2019. The singer has 11,490,461 monthly listeners on Spotify, and her biggest UK track is Sofia, which has 150,643 sales according to the Official Charts Company.

I am so personally proud to represent Clairo and to give her all the support she needs Jody Gerson, UMPG

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “I remember the first time I heard Carole King’s Tapestry. I also remember the first time I heard Carly Simon’s No Secrets and Joni Mitchell’s Blue. I get the same feeling today when I listen to Clairo’s music. I am so personally proud to represent her and to give her all the support she needs from our global UMPG family.”

Clairo said: “Thank you so much to Jody for believing in me, but also believing in this record. I’m so grateful for her honesty, care, and ability to make everyone feel comfortable while they develop as artists. Her attention to detail and to her craft is what makes her an unstoppable force - and someone that I know will be there for me for years to come.”