Composer and pianist Carlos Cipa signs publishing deal with Wise Music and WKDJ

Composer and pianist Carlos Cipa has signed a long-term publishing agreement with Bosworth Music (part of Wise Music) and WKDJ Augment Publishing & Strategy.

Cipa is currently touring Germany and Europe with his latest album, Ourselves, As We Are (Warner Music Classics).

As well as being known for instrumental music, which are both classical and contemporary in style, Cipa’s catalogue also includes electronic and pop compositions.

Since 2022, Cipa has also increasingly devoted himself to composing for classical ensembles such as string quartet and wind quintet, and co-founding the new concert series Feet Become Ears in Munich and Leipzig. He has also established himself as a composer for film and television.

The deal is a renewal for Wise Music and brings in WKDJ as a new partner.

According to a statement on the publishing deal for the German composer and pianist, “all parties optimistically look forward to a promising collaboration, as Wise Music and WKDJ be able to contribute their individual strengths in the fields of classical/neoclassical and electronic music, as well as in the placement of Carlos Cipa's works in film, TV and advertising… Working together, both publishers will help Carlos Cipa's works achieve international distribution that does justice to the high quality of his work.”

Carlos Cipa said: "I am very happy to continue the collaboration with Wise Music and to have a new strong partner on board with WKDJ. The combined expertise of the two companies gives me great confidence in their abilities to create new opportunities and avenues, and I look forward to all the upcoming projects and artistic challenges."

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth Music, said: "Carlos is one of the most talented and successful composers of new piano music. We are delighted that he continues to place his trust in us and will continue to collaborate with us on exciting projects in the future. With our new partners at WKDJ, we have a well-connected team to cover all aspects of marketing Carlos' works.”

Patrick Joest, MD at WKDJ Augment Publishing & Strategy, said: “We have been following Carlos Cipa's unique work enthusiastically for some time now. The combination of compositional skill, sensitivity and innovation has already brought him a number of successes. We are optimistic that together with Carlos and our partner Wise Music we will be able to take this to the next level internationally.”

Carlos Cipa will play more concerts in the second half of 2023 and a new release is expected in autumn/winter 2023/2024.