Concord and Pulse Music Group launch publishing JV

Concord Music Publishing and Pulse Music Group have formed a joint venture music publishing business.

Having acquired Fujipacific Music’s global stake, Concord will administer the catalogue and all future signings from Pulse.

The move is described as an A&R-focused collaboration, which builds on Concord’s commitment to frontline copyrights and Pulse Music Group’s work signing and fostering songwriters. The JV will enable Pulse Music Group to expand and increase its ability to invest in talent supported by Concord’s global administration platform.

Pulse principals Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, along with their executive team – including Maria Egan, president, and Ashley Calhoun, VP – will run the joint venture. Concord will oversee administration.

Pulse’s roster includes Starrah, Ty Dolla $ign, OZ, Tyler Johnson, Yebba, Rich The Kid, James Blake, YBN Cordae, El-P and Bonnie McKee.

“Scott and Josh are proven winners whose business built from scratch is both complementary to and strategic with Concord’s ambitions in music publishing,” said Concord chief publishing executive, Jake Wisely. “It was quickly apparent that Pulse would make a great partner for us and Pulse recognised that Concord is the best fit for them. I’m also grateful to do business with longtime friend and colleague Ichi Asatsuma of Fujipacific.”

Steve Salm, Concord chief business development officer, said: "While the broader market remains hyper-focused on deep publishing catalogue and passive income stream deals, Concord has chosen to differentiate itself with partnerships that greatly expand its abilities to create frontline content across compositions, recordings and theater. Recognised as one of the leading frontline publishers in the world, Pulse is a company that Concord has always greatly admired, and this collaboration instantly makes Concord a leader in the frontline pop, hip-hop and R&B publishing world."

“From day one, we built Pulse Music Group as a world class incubator for culturally relevant songs. We wanted to create a haven built by songwriters, for the modern songwriter culture. Through the hard work, A&R prowess, and passion of our entire team combined with the global footprint, financial capacity and administration expertise of the team at Concord, we are now well on our way to achieving that,” said Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group. “This joint venture with Jake, Steve, Bob, Scott and the team at Concord enables us to continue providing world-class services to our writers who are at the forefront of every decision we make.”

In a separate announcement, Amanda Molter has been appointed deputy general counsel at Concord.