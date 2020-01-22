Concord appoints Tom Coulson-Smith as A&R director

Concord Music Publishing has hired Tom Coulson-Smith as director of A&R. The appointment is effective immediately.

The former Warner Chappell exec joins the growing frontline A&R team at Concord’s London office, where he’s reunited with Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing.

The pair previously worked together between 2015 and2017 at Imagem, prior to Concord’s acquisition of the publisher. Coulson-Smith will report to Frankiewicz.

Whilst at Warner Chappell, Coulson-Smith signed BRIT Rising Star, BBC Sound of 2020 winner and current Music Week cover star Celeste, as well as working with Lianne La Havas, Andy Burrows, Kideko, George Morgan and up-and-coming artist Winnie Raeder. Coulson-Smith also looked after the joint venture with 13 Artists publishing roster.

“I’m delighted to be working with Kim, the amazing team and fantastic roster at Concord,” he said. “The culture and ethos here is one that I really resonate with, and one that I feel has a massive appeal to artists and songwriters. It’s a really exciting time for the company and I feel privileged to be part of it.”

Frankiewicz said: “I am delighted to have Tom back in the family. Over the last few years he has enjoyed considerable success and we look forward to building on that for our songwriters and artists.”