Concord hire Jeff Van Driel for new general manager, global administration role

Concord has hired Jeff Van Driel as its new general manager, global administration.

The new position, based out of its Nashville HQ, will report to COO Jim Selby.

“Jeff’s background in IT systems, best practices, finance, royalty and payment operations make him the ideal candidate for this much-needed new position at Concord,” said Selby.

“He has a deep knowledge of how to integrate practical solutions and implement effective administrative technologies which will help to lead Concord’s team towards continued success and strategic growth.”

The industry veteran's experience includes an 11 year stint at the classical label and distributor Naxos.



“I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the talented global team at Concord,” Van Driel declared.

“I have been impressed with the discipline and strategy that Concord employs in growing substantially through both acquisition and talent development while implementing supportive systems, forward-thinking procedures and a culture of diversity. I look forward to helping facilitate continued growth and ongoing success.”

Concord Music recently announced it had hired Duff Berschback as its EVP legal and business affairs.