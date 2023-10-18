Concord Music Publishing and Immensum Music sign global deal with Amaarae

Concord Music Publishing have announced the signing of pop artist and songwriter Amaarae in partnership with Immensum Music.

The global publishing deal includes the Ghanaian-American artist’s full catalogue and all future works, including her 2023 album Fountain Baby.

Amaarae’s international breakthrough came with a remix of her single Sad Girlz Luv Money, featuring Kali Uchis, which reached the Top 30 in the UK, New Zealand and Switzerland, and she has collaborated with artists including Stormzy, Baby Face, Janelle Monáe, CKay, Tiwa Savage, Kaytranada, Amine and more.

Fountain Baby has received acclaim worldwide and Amaarae has also been one of the musical guests featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

She currently has 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where Fountain Baby has racked up over 69 million global streams, whilst on TikTok she has 16 billion views.

In celebration of Marvel’s sequel Black Panther: Wakana Forever in 2022, Amaarae released A Body, A Coffin on the movie soundtrack EP alongside Tems and Santa Fe Klan.

In 2024, Amaarae will be embarking on her Fountain Baby tour, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto and more.

“I feel very much at home among Concord’s roster of stellar artists and I’m confident that the teams at Concord and Immensum will ensure my music is optimised in all the right global spaces,” said Amaarae.

Jeremy Yohai, SVP, A&R at Concord Music Publishing, added: “Amaarae’s unique vision and approach to songwriting place her as one of the most exciting new voices in pop music.”

“This deal for Amaarae is one we can truly call an accomplishment,” said Immensum Music founder Koch Okoye. “I remember watching her first video for Fluid back in 2018 and being instantly blown away by the creative merger of her unique vocal ability and visual expression. We had hoped to work with her instantly and have followed her career progression closely ever since. We’re all very happy to finally be playing on the same team.”