Concord Music Publishing appoints Adam Gardiner as senior vice president of international sync

Concord Music Publishing has appointed Adam Gardiner as senior vice president, international sync with immediate effect.

Gardiner joins the publisher from Universal Music’s creative division, Globe, where he was head of film & TV. He spent 10 years at UMG working his way up from team assistant to head of department.

In his role at Concord, Gardiner will be responsible for all music publishing sync activity outside the US, with the UK, Germany and Australia sync teams reporting directly to him, as well as coordinating all of CMP’s third-party sync activity. Based in London, he reports to John Minch, president, international publishing at Concord.

During his time at Universal, Gardiner delivered high-profile sync campaigns for artists such as Michael Kiwanuka, Haim, Celeste, Sam Smith and Loyle Carner.

He worked across seven consecutive John Lewis Christmas TV campaigns as well as being instrumental in Def Leppard’s appearance in current Netflix film Bank Of Dave, last year’s breakout Netflix hit Heartstopper featuring Baby Queen and the forthcoming film Gassed Up, which features Mae Muller’s acting debut.

Adam Gardiner said: “Concord has an incredible roster of frontline writers and a catalogue that’s packed full of iconic songs. I’ve always been extremely passionate about working closely with songwriters and here I’ll get the chance to do it with some of the best.

“TV and film markets are booming across the world and there are now more opportunities than ever for sync teams to create genuinely exciting opportunities for their writers and songs alongside the obvious rewards on offer from advertising. I want the Concord sync team to be market leaders in that space and be a collaborative and creative partner to film makers of every kind.”

John Minch, president of international publishing at Concord, said: “It goes without saying that music publishing sync success is of enormous strategic importance to Concord, and we look forward to building on the great success of the sync team. This is a key appointment, and we are delighted to have Adam with us.”