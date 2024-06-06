Concord Music Publishing appoints Adam Salomon as senior director of A&R

Concord Music Publishing has appointed Adam Salomon as senior director of A&R.

Salomon has joined from London-based music management company Chosen Music, where he was responsible for leading the A&R department.

Salomon reports to Kim Frankiewicz, Concord Music Publishing’s EVP worldwide A&R.

At Chosen Music, Salomon was key to signing and managing global artists and writers such as BRITs nominee A7S, known for hit dance tracks Breaking Me and Your Love with Topic, collectively amassing over 10 billion streams.

He also oversaw the careers of the Ivor Novello-nominated Swedish duo Neiked, who signed with Concord Music Publishing last year.

At Chosen Music, Salomon managed emerging talents and established songwriters, including Saltwives (associated with Zayn, Sia, Kygo and BlackPink) and rising star Caity Baser.

Kim Frankiewicz said: “Having got to know Adam over the last few years, he has rapidly become an incredible A&R, a tour de force who thinks outside the box and has an infectious passion for what he does. I’m delighted he’s joining our fantastic team of A&Rs, helping shape the next chapter for our artists.”

Adam Salomon said: “I feel thrilled and privileged to become a part of the Concord family. Having worked with Kim and the team in my previous capacity as an artist manager, both locally in London and globally, I’ve seen firsthand what an extraordinary group of professionals they are. Concord's roster is one of the most dynamic and exciting in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to their ongoing success and legacy”.

Salomon has also held various A&R and management roles across both independent and major labels in Sweden, including Universal Music Sweden.

At Universal, he led the Svenska Inspelningar label, one of Scandinavia’s most successful frontline imprints, and home to the late Avicii. Additionally, he served as senior A&R manager at EMI Music Sweden and spent significant time in the US, including at Capitol Records in Los Angeles.