Concord Music Publishing extends deal with Kygo and Zara Larsson hitmaker Gez O'Connell

Gez O’Connell has re-signed to Concord Music Publishing. The new agreement, effective immediately, covers all his existing and future works.

O’Connell's credits include songs for Kygo, Zara Larsson and Tyga, plus the Dermot Kennedy-featuring Top 10 hit Paradise by Meduza.

“Gez is a seamless songwriter with the Midas touch. We are absolutely delighted to further our brilliant relationship together and look forward to an exciting future," said Harri Davies, A&R director at Concord Music Publishing.

O’Connell said he was happy to renew his relationship with Concord due to the role they had played in his career to date.

“I’m so very grateful and delighted to be continuing my relationship with Concord," he explained. "They’ve been instrumental in my recent success - Harri and Kim’s [Frankiewicz] support and guidance has been invaluable and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Concord Music Publishing recently announced a new worldwide deal with songwriter, artist and producer Robert Glasper.

PHOTO: (Top row) Harri Davies, Ant Hippsley (middle) Kim Frankiewicz, Gez O Connell (bottom) Matt Clifford, Megan Hall