Concord Music Publishing launches Concord Art Prize

Concord Music Publishing has announced the launch of the Concord Art Prize, with a £10,000 prize for the winner.

Participants are invited to create visual art inspired by 10 songs from the Concord catalogue: The Great Gig In The Sky (Pink Floyd); Don’t Leave Me Lonely (Mark Ronson ft. YEBBA); Love & Affection (Joan Armatrading); My Favorite Things (Rodgers And Hammerstein); Music For 18 Musicians (Steve Reich); The Rite Of Spring (Stravinsky); Pure Imagination (Newley & Bricusse); A Deeper Shade Of Soul (Ray Barretto); New Day (Lyra) and Broski (Krept & Konan).

The prize, which is being curated by Ali Hillman of creative collective Friday Trampoline, is open to all UK artists, regardless of the stage of their career.

Ali Hillman said: “This is a fantastic initiative that encourages a wide spectrum of creatives to participate. Exposure through a curated exhibition at a leading art space, coupled with access to art world specialists makes the Concord Art Prize an invaluable opportunity. Anyone hoping to carve a path in contemporary art will be welcomed by their fellow creatives from the music industry who have provided the catalyst for this prize. A unique and positive message for lovers of art and music everywhere.”

Judges will include Mark Ronson, Mat Collishaw and art experts including Central St Martins, the Artists Information Company, The Observer, Hiscox and the Royal College Of Arts, with an exhibition of the finalists to be held in London in May 2021.

Sara Lord, SVP international sync and project development at Concord Music Publishing, said: “The most enjoyable part of my job here is delving into our incredible catalogues and sharing it with others who create. By encouraging visual artists at whatever stage of their career to let loose with a song or piece of music that moves them – felt like a no brainer. Music and art – what more could you ask for?”

John Minch, president, international at Concord Music Publishing, said: “We want the greatest artists of the next generation to use our music as they would brushes, paint and stone. One of our greatest thrills is to see our music inspire and see it in a completely new place. Let the competition begin!”

Boosey & Hawkes composer Steve Reich added: “Over the years I have heard from several artists, including Gerhard Richter, saying they have used 18 Musicians while painting, sculpting or working with media, I am very excited to see what it may inspire.”

Submissions are open now via www.concordartprize.com and will close on January 31, 2021.

The competition will be rotated annually between Concord office locations, supporting the art scenes in Miami, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York and then back to London.