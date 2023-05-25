Concord Music Publishing names Jen Hubbard as director of sync A&R

Jen Hubbard has been appointed to the newly formed role of director, sync A&R at Concord Music Publishing.

In her new position, Hubbard will be responsible for the development and management of Concord’s US songwriter roster for the purpose of sync activity.

She will serve as the bridge between the A&R and sync teams, providing guidance to the publishing roster based on their skill sets and goals in the sync space.

Hubbard will support Concord’s overall strategy to streamline sync-forward initiatives and provide more opportunities for writers across film, TV, ads, gaming and more.

Based at the Nashville headquarters, Hubbard reports to Brad Kennard, SVP of A&R with support from Kourtney Kirkpatrick, VP of publishing sync and Brooke Primont, EVP of global sync at Concord Music Publishing.

Jen Hubbard joined Concord in 2018, most recently serving as the director of A&R out of the Nashville office. In this role, Hubbard worked, and will continue to work, with artists, producers, and writers including Ruelle, Madi Diaz, Paige Blue, Jung Youth, Lucas Arens, Fleurie, Jeff Bowman, Tofer Brown, Jeremy Lutito, Aaron Chafin and more.

She was instrumental in signing indie-pop artist Charli Adams and served as the lead contact in the Nashville office for writers, artists, and producers outside of the country market. Hubbard has also been a key contributor to the organisation and development of Concord’s annual Sync Songwriting Camp since its inception over 11 years ago.

Hubbard began her career with Razor & Tie in 2014, where she served as creative coordinator, and then creative manager. Over the course of her career, Hubbard has assisted with the creation of music for numerous placements in film and television series including This is Us and Nashville, as well as cuts for artists including Lady A, Brothers Osborne, Calum Scott, Birdy, Chloe Moriondo, and many more.