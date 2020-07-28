Concord Music Publishing signs Alice Ivy

Concord Music Publishing has signed Melbourne-based electronic songwriter, producer and musician Alice Ivy.

The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, is a joint venture with Concord and Australian publisher Native Tongue.

Ivy (real name Annika Schmarsel) released her first album, I’m Dreaming, in February 2018. As well as international touring, she has also performed at SXSW, Falls Festival, Listen Out & Splendour In The Grass.

Ivy has just released her second album, Don’t Sleep, via Dew Process in Australia/New Zelaan and Last Gang Records in the rest of the world.

"Publishing is something I've taken my time with,” said Alice Ivy. “I wanted to hold off until I'd matured as a songwriter and a producer and wait for the right partners to come along. Between the team at Native Tongue, who've always looked out for me, and my new family at Concord, it feels like the best possible set-up for me at this exciting stage in my career. When it came down to it, they asked what I was looking for and I said, 'I want to be jumping on planes and writing music every day' and they said, 'we can do that!'"

Ivy has recently had four consecutive singles on high rotation at Triple J. Don’t Sleep was the most played song on the station this April.

“Alice Ivy is the full package of songwriter, producer and artist, and we, at Concord, are thrilled to work with her,” says Kim Frankiewicz, EVP of worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “With a talent like Alice Ivy, this is the perfect time to collaborate and sign an artist together with Jaime and the team at Native Tongue.”

"We are delighted to welcome Annika to the extended Native Tongue family,” said Jaime Gough, MD at Native Tongue Music Publishing. “An inspiring artist, accomplished producer and talented songwriter, Annika presents a world of avenues for us to explore. Kim and I have long talked about signing talent together, and I’m glad it has finally happened with such an exciting writer. We are very happy to be extending our long-term relationship with Concord in this manner, it’s going to be a lot of fun."