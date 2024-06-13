Concord Music Publishing signs Australian songwriter John Butler

Concord Music Publishing has been busy making new deals in the past few weeks, including partnerships with JinJin and Mount Kimbie.

The company’s latest signing is Australian songwriter John Butler, who’s partnered with Concord Music Publishing ANZ on a new global arrangement.

A familiar name in Australia for over two decades, the worldwide deal (excluding Japan) covers Butler’s full catalogue including hits Better Than, Zebra and Ocean.

Running River, the first of a new phase of album releases, was released last month via Jarrah Records and MGM.

Butler has released seven studio LPs and scored four No.1 ARIA albums in Australia. He has toured and sold out shows throughout Australia, Europe and North America.

The global team are excited to embark on the next chapter of his journey together Jaime Gough

John Butler said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Concord Music Publishing family. It is exciting to be working closely with a team based out of Australia and being reconnected with people who I have worked with in previous years and feel as passionate about music as I do. The compulsion to go on the enormous journey it takes to get these songs out of my head and heart is very deep and no small undertaking. First and foremost, it’s a very personal journey. But once I decide to share it one of most important parts is the why. I hope these stories, rhythms and melodies can help bring solace and be part of the soundtrack on someone’s else’s journey.

“So, who I choose to help bring those songs into people’s lives is no small decision. I look forward to joining forces with Concord to help bring some more light into people’s lives in these turbulent and testing times. I am going to keep the team busy with three album releases in the next year! So, keep your work boots on. I know I will be.”

“It really is an honour to welcome John to the Concord Music Publishing family,” said Jaime Gough, managing director, Concord Music Publishing ANZ. “John’s commitment to the craft of storytelling and songwriting has seen him revered by his peers, the industry and most importantly his loyal fanbase all around the world. There is only one John Butler, and the global team are excited to embark on the next chapter of his journey together. As expected, there is a lot of great music to come.”

Photo credit: Jarrad Seng