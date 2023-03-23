Concord Music Publishing signs Colony House frontman Caleb Chapman

Concord Music Publishing has signed Caleb Chapman, the lead songwriter and vocalist of indie rock band Colony House.

The worldwide co-publishing agreement will include all of Chapman’s future works.

The US band’s surf-rock hit You Know It went viral on TikTok and has amassed over 100 million streams on all platforms to date. The single was also featured as the soundtrack to Samsung Mobile’s nationwide advertising campaign.

“I have so much respect for Concord and the incredible work they do on behalf of their songwriters,” said Caleb Chapman. “I am passionate about telling stories with songs and connecting with people through music, and it's a true gift when you find people who share in that passion and are willing to come alongside you to help tell those stories. I know I am the new kid on the ‘Concord block,’ but it already feels like family here!”

Colony House released their fourth album, The Cannonballers, last month.

“We are so excited to bring Caleb on to the Concord roster,” said Melissa Spillman, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “His artistry and vision to grow his music is a perfect fit for our culture. Over the last 10 years, Colony House has amassed a growing fanbase and an impressive catalogue of hits and sync placements, and we look forward to helping Caleb continue to develop his career with us at Concord.”

PHOTO: Ashley Nite (Concord), Brad Kennard (Concord), Caleb Chapman, Melissa Spillman (Concord) and Jaclyn McDonald (Concord)

Credit: Brandon Smith Media