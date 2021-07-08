Concord Music Publishing signs DJ and producer Imanbek

Concord Music Publishing has signed DJ/Producer Imanbek to a new worldwide publishing agreement.

Kazakhstan-born and based Imanbek achieved a global impact with his 2019 remix of Saint Jhn’s Roses, which landed him a Grammy award for Best Remixed Recording earlier this year.

Collectively his streams from across his releases are in excess of two billion. Earlier this week, he entered the Top 100 most streamed artists on Spotify at No.95.

Harri Davies, A&R director at Concord Music Publishing, said: “Imanbek has had the most extraordinary 18 months. We started our conversations mid-pandemic, and so we are yet to meet Imanbek in real life – making this a deal done truly remotely and globally. Our fluidity as a global A&R team was a key factor in Imanbek choosing us as his partner. He is an absolute one off and we are delighted to welcome him to the family.”

Victoria Ree, A&R director at Concord Music Publishing, added: “It’s such an exciting time for Imanbek, he is truly a global artist. We’re thrilled to start working with him and his team, and to be part of his journey going forward”.

Imanbek said: “The publishing deal is a major step for any professional producer or writer, so I was extremely selective in choosing the right partner - I’m very happy to announce my first publishing deal ever with Concord! I’m so proud to join the team which has such a diverse roster of talent which is very inspiring. It really is great to be part of something global, to have support from a team that really delivers. That’s what every artist is looking for – the real deal.”

Manager Kirill Dzham added: “Over the last year, Imanbek has received offers from different publishers, but only the team at Concord made it really solid and concrete when it came to cooperation and finding the right approach to Imanbek’s requirements as producer. As a company, Concord has a great reputation, which of course adds real value to the deal.”

His catalogue – and songs included in the deal – include collaborations with 24kGoldn, Marshmello, Usher, Fetty Wap, Khea and Gunna.

Earlier this year, Imanbek collaborated with Rita Ora on a four-song EP titled Bang. Lead single Big additionally featured rapper Gunna and David Guetta.

Last Friday he released Sweet Dreams with Alan Walker, which has already cracked the Global Top 200 on Spotify.