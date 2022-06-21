Concord Music Publishing signs DJ Carl Cox

Concord Music Publishing has signed DJ, producer, remixer and recording artist Carl Cox.

The new deal covers his catalogue including 1991 hit I Want You Forever, collaborations and co-writes with Nile Rodgers, Nicole Moudaber, Fatboy Slim, Juan Atkins, Josh Wink, Franky Wah and Sofi Tukker, and new material from forthcoming album Electronic Generations.

Harri Davies, senior A&R director at Concord Music Publishing, said: "There is no greater icon and personality in dance music than the mighty Carl Cox. Concord is honoured and beyond proud to be representing his catalogue and forthcoming music into the next chapter of his illustrious career.”

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, added: “Carl has been at the top of his game for the last 40 years and continues to be ever present at the centre of dance culture. It really is a ‘pinch me’ moment to have Carl join us at Concord, not only with his fantastic catalogue, but his new music too which we cannot wait for the world to hear!”

Carl Cox said: “I’m really proud of Electronic Generations and when I played it to Concord and saw them smile, I knew this would be a good home for me. They get it and they get what I’m all about – and that means they can help me spread my sound far and wide.”

Through '80s Chicago House, the '90s rave scene and his 15-year residency at the Space nightclub in Ibiza, Cox has been at the centre of dance music culture for the last 40 years.

He signed to label BMG in May 2021.