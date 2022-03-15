Concord Music Publishing signs Fred Ball to global deal

Concord Music Publishing has signed Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Fred Ball to a new worldwide publishing agreement.

The deal for future works is effective immediately.

Originally from Fredrikstad in Norway and now based in London, Fred Ball’s credits include hit songs with the likes of Rhianna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Zara Larrson, Jessie Reyez, Little Mix and Anne-Marie. He has previously signed with Warner Chappell and EMI Music Publishing.

Co-writes include Love On the Brain for Rihanna’s album Anti. The song, which reached No.5 on the US Hot 100, has been streamed well over a billion times across platforms and is five times platinum in the US.

Other notable cuts include three songs (713, Friends, Heard About Us) on Beyonce and Jay-Z's collaborative Grammy winning record Everything Is Love; Nice Guy feat Jessie Reyez on Eminem’s No.1 album Kamikaze; One Mo’ Gen on Mariah Carey’s album Caution; two songs on Anne-Marie's 2021 album Therapy (x2 and Breathing); and most recently Dead End Road on Alicia Keys new record, Keys.

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, said: “I am delighted that Fred has signed with us. He is an amazing songwriter/producer as well as being a wonderful human being. He is a great fit to the Concord Roster.”

Fred Ball said: “I'm delighted to be part of Concord’s roster. Kim’s vision within the company is brilliant and I can’t wait to get stuck in with Anna, Tom and the rest of the team. It's a company with a genuine love for music. We instantly clicked and I’m really excited about working with them”.

Tom Coulson-Smith, A&R director at Concord Music Publishing, added: “I have been a massive fan of Fred's for years now, and it is a privilege and a pleasure to be working with him. His success to date, domestic and international, speaks for itself and everyone at Concord is very excited to be part of his journey."

Manager Dominique Brown at Roc Nation said: "Meeting the team at Concord instantly felt like family. Excited for what the future holds”

Fred Ball has been nominated five times for a Grammy between 2015 and 2020.

Click here for our new interview with Kim Frankiewicz.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sonia Diwan (lawyer at Sound Advice), Tom Coulson-Smith (Concord), Dominique Brown (Roc Nation), Fred Ball, Kim Frankiewicz (Concord), Megan Hall (Concord)