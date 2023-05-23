Concord Music Publishing signs global deal with Drake, Dave and Stormzy co-writer Nana Rogues

Concord Music Publishing has signed a global publishing agreement with producer-singer-songwriter Nana Rogues.

Nana Rogues is best known for producing and co-writing hits for global artists including Drake (including Passionfruit, Drake’s third highest streaming song at over 1.3 billion), Dave, Future, J Hus, Zara Larsson, Skepta, Stormzy and WizKid.

The new deal with the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer includes his catalogue alongside all future works.

In 2018, he achieved a major breakthrough co-writing on Drake’s Don’t Matter To Me featuring Michael Jackson, which, at the time, broke the single-day streaming record on Apple Music and Spotify.

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, said: “There is often a lot of hyperbole in this business, but Nana is the real deal; he’s one of the most versatile writers out there, and we are delighted that he’s accepted to join the Concord family at this stage of what undoubtedly will be a very successful career.”

Harri Davies, senior A&R director at Concord Music Publishing, added: “Nana is an exceptional producer with a remarkable work ethic. We are absolutely delighted that he chose Concord as caretakers of his hit-laden catalogue whilst also entrusting us as the home of his future song writing output.”

Nana Rogues said: “I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in my career, Concord are a major player that understands my vision and sound. Together as a team we will be putting out great feel-good music that transcends across the world!”

Manager Dani Stephenson, of Straight Forward Music, said: “We're ultra-excited to be working with Concord, an innovative publisher and top-tier team, one that really understands Nana and how to take him and his catalogue to the next level. Nana is one of the most talented creatives I have the pleasure of knowing. His authenticity is art in its truest form, a genuine musical pioneer who has created timeless music that will forever be a moment in time for many generations to come.”

Nana Rogues was previously signed to Imhotep/Sony Music Publishing.

Rogues, who is from Hackney in London, launched as an artist in 2019, featuring on releases with Raye, Honne and WizKid. He recently co-produced KSI’s single Number 2, featuring Future and 21 Savage.

Nana Rogues is currently in the studio working with Dave, WizKid and Wiz Khalifa.

PHOTO: (L-R) Kim Frankiewicz, Nana Rogues, Harri Davies, Dani Stephenson