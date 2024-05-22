Concord Music Publishing signs global deal with Jin Jin

Concord Music Publishing has signed a global publishing agreement with UK songwriter Jin Jin. The deal encompasses all forthcoming works.

As well as being the recipient of a BMI Award, Jin Jin (Janée Bennett) has been nominated for the Grammys and Ivor Novello Awards.

Jin Jin’s collaborations with Jess Glynne resulted in chart-topping hits such as Hold My Hand and Not Letting Go with Tinie Tempah, as well as two chart-topping albums, alongside the newly released third album, Jess.

She has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, songwriters and producers including David Guetta, Burna Boy, Greg Kurstin, Diplo, Bebe Rexha, Jax Jones, Loreen, WizKid, J Lo, Maluma, Toby Gad and Fraser T Smith, among others.

Her partnership with Raye led to numerous writing collaborations, resulting in hits like Decline with Mr Eazi, Check with Kojo Funds, You Don’t Know Me and Tequila with Jax Jones, and the recent Alok x Ava Max collaboration Car Keys (Ayla).

Her work ethic, creativity and imagination are simply extraordinary Kim Frankiewicz

Additionally, Raye and Jin Jin have penned collaborations such as Wife Me (with Steel Banglez), Love Me Again, Friends, All Dressed Up and Bed (with Joel Corry & David Guetta).

Jin Jin also collaborated on the debut single for Yebba, Evergreen.

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, said: “There are few songwriters that have made as much of an impact as Jin Jin in the last decade. Her work ethic, creativity and imagination are simply extraordinary. We are privileged to have her partner with us for the next chapter of her remarkable career”.

Jin Jin added: “Super excited to be working with Kim and the Concord team! Can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of my musical journey!”

Subscribers can read our Jin Jin interview in the new issue.

PHOTO: (Back left to right) Tom Coulson-Smith (Senior Director A&R, Tor Ree (Director A&R), Ellie Taylor (A&R Coordinator), Mary McGovern (A&R Manager), Dan Kenworthy (Director, Sync – Film & TV), Adam Salomon (Senior Director, A&R), Front left to right – Kim Frankiewicz (EVP Worldwide A&R), Jin Jin