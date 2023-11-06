Concord Music Publishing signs hitmaker Victor Radstrom from Neiked

Concord Music Publishing has signed Victor Rådström of Neiked, the multi-platinum selling Swedish producer and artist duo.

Neiked have been nominated for a multitude of awards including an Ivor Novello, as well as winning Record Of The Year at the Swedish MPA Awards alongside an ASCAP Pop Award.

The group's two biggest hits, Sexual and Better Days, have amassed one billion and 1.5 billion streams respectively. Better Days, featuring vocals from British singer-songwriter Mae Muller and American rapper Polo G, went platinum in the US and cracked the Top 20 of the US Hot 100 last year after spawning its own viral TikTok challenge.

Neiked have also worked with artists including Anne-Marie, J Balvin, Jess Glynne, SZA, Zedd, Rudimental, Muni Long and Nile Rodgers. Neiked’s current single, You’re Hired, features Ayra Starr.

The new deal covers all new material going forward and is effective immediately.

Harri Davies, senior director A&R at Concord Music Publishing, said: “I have been in awe for some time at Victor’s approach to crafting songs and the sonic world he has built around the Neiked project. You always know you are listening to a Neiked song a few seconds in. It’s a skill very few possess, and we are excited to have him join us at Concord!”

Kim Frankiewicz, EVP worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing, added: “Neiked are a creative force in their own very special lane. Victor is an incredible songwriter, and with Mikael he has created something truly unique. All of us at Concord are very happy to be working with Victor.”

In a joint statement, Alistair Goldsmith, president and co-founder Chosen Music & Adam Salomon, senior artist manager at Chosen Music, said: “Kim and Harri showed commitment and passion for Victor’s songwriting and the vision for Neiked that really set them apart. It's the beginning of a new chapter for the Neiked project on Atlantic Records and we are looking forward to the future opportunities this new partnership with Concord will afford Victor and his songwriting.”

Adam Salomon added: “I had the privilege of starting my career writing songs with Victor over a decade ago and then managed Miriam Bryant who Victor produced for. I’ve enjoyed watching Victor’s and Neiked’s remarkable growth over the years and I am now delighted to be representing Victor in this partnership with Concord and for all the exciting opportunities that this partnership will bring.”

Victor Rådström said: “I’m really happy to finally be in business with Concord. It felt like the right fit from the very first start, and the team is awesome. Good energy and a fresh approach on the creative side has me excited about the future. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Harri Davies (Concord), Victor Rådström (Neiked), Kim Frankiewicz (Concord), Adam Salomon (Chosen Music)