Concord Music Publishing signs Mount Kimbie to global deal

Concord Music Publishing has signed electronic music duo Mount Kimbie to a new worldwide publishing agreement.

The new deal covers all works going forward by Mount Kimbie (Dom Maker and Kai Campos), including new studio album The Sunset Violent, their first in seven years.

In addition to music from Mount Kimbie, Maker and Campos have signed for the development of their individual projects. The duo signed to Concord Music Publishing via the global A&R teams in London (Tom Coulson-Smith, senior director and Mary McGovern, manager) and Los Angeles (Bradly Palmer, director).

The Sunset Violent, released via Warp Records, features long-term collaborator King Krule.

Mount Kimbie formed in 2008, and released their acclaimed debut album, Crooks & Lovers, in 2010.

“We are delighted to move into a new era for Mount Kimbie partnering with the fantastic global team across Concord, developing Mount Kimbie and both Kai and Dom’s solo writing,” said Rich Austen-Smith, co-founder and director of Giant Artist Management and manager for Dom Maker and Kai Campos of Mount Kimbie.

In a statement, Mount Kimbie said: “Excited to be working with the brilliant team at Concord!”

Outside of their Mount Kimbie duties, Kai Campos helmed a Radio 1 Essential Mix alongside sold-out headline dates at Printworks, Fabric and Blitz. He also released the City Planning LP alongside an installation by Tom Shannon and long-term Mount Kimbie collaborator Frank Lebon.

Meanwhile, Dom Maker has been based in Los Angeles working in production. Maker’s Grammy-nominated production work has featured on releases from Travis Scott, SZA, Metro Boomin’, Dave and James Blake among others. He released the Die Cuts LP alongside an accompanying film by Tyrone Lebon.

Mary McGovern, senior A&R manager at Concord Music Publishing, said: “I am thrilled to be working with Dom, Kai and the Giant Artist Management team. They are top tier talent whose writing and production prowess never misses. It is a privilege for all of us at Concord to be a part of this exciting chapter”.

Mount Kimbie have announced a world tour and are currently performing live across major cities such as Berlin, Paris, London, Los Angeles and more.

