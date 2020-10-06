Concord Music Publishing signs worldwide deal with Robert Glasper

Concord Music Publishing announced a new worldwide deal with songwriter, artist and producer Robert Glasper.

The deal, which is part of Concord Music Publishing’s creative venture with Loma Vista Recordings, covers Glasper’s song catalogue as well as his future works.

Glasper won the Grammy Award for Best R&B album in 2013 for his breakout crossover LP Black Radio, and has two other Grammy wins to his name alongside an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2017.

"Excited to continue building with my team at Loma Vista by joining the Concord Music Publishing family as we enter an important moment in time for music and change,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Glasper has worked with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mos Def and Bilal, Lupe Fiasco, Ledisi, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

“Robert Glasper is simply one of the most respected and important songwriters, musicians and artists of his generation,” saud Jeremy Yohai, SVP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “We are honored that Robert chose to partner with Concord.”

In August, Glasper released the single Better Than Imagined, featuring HER and Meshell Ndeocello as the first track from his forthcoming album BlackRadio 3 which is set for a 2021 release via Loma Vista.