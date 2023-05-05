Concord promotes Brooke Primont to executive vice president of global sync

Concord has promoted Brooke Primont to executive vice president, global sync.

Reporting to Jim Selby, chief publishing officer, Primont will be based out of Concord’s New York City office.

As EVP of global sync, Primont will oversee all publishing sync operations, managing teams in the US, UK, Germany and Australia, as well as the global sub-publisher network.

Primont joined Concord over five years ago as the head of the North American publishing sync department.

Some of the highlights from her team in 2022 and 2023 so far include a Superbowl ad for UberEats featuring Montell Jordan’s This Is How We Do It, Ericdoa’s track One Greater Than One for the Valorant video game series, the movie trailer for Air featuring Sister Christian by Night Ranger, and The Polyphonic Spree’s Hold Me Now in the trailer for Academy Award Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“I am excited to expand my role by bringing together Concord’s sync teams around the world, allowing us to broaden the scope and diversify the opportunities that we can offer our songwriters and composers,” said Brooke Primont. “The global Concord Music Publishing sync team is truly something special, we have developed unparalleled relationships across the entertainment industry, and it doesn’t hurt that our catalogue is full of some of the best songs ever written.”

“Brooke has already taken our sync division to new heights,” said Jim Selby. “I know that this new role will further expand her capabilities, bringing more opportunities to more of our writers and enriching our catalogue.”

Brooke Pimont has spent over 25 years in music publishing, beginning her career at BMI as director of writer/publisher relations. From there, she went on to VP of creative services & marketing (film/TV music) at Cherry Lane Music Publishing, before moving up to SVP of music placement & licensing for Razor & Tie.

Concord’s global sync team consists of 17 staff, with the US-based team covering Canada and Latin America. London’s new SVP, Adam Gardiner, now reports to Pimont, managing Concord’s international catalogue, including sub-publishers and Australasian territories.

The creative sync team is supported by Concord’s licensing team, which is led by Kelly Baden, SVP of global licensing operations and sync administration, and overseen by Jeff Van Driel.