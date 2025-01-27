Concord promotes Jonathan Eby to executive vice president of information systems & technology

Concord has promoted Jonathan Eby to executive vice president of information systems & technology.

As EVP, Eby will oversee Concord’s global technology, including infrastructure, development and strategy across all the company’s business areas. He will continue to be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters.

Joining the company in 2017, Eby has built an international team that has supported Concord during a time of strong growth.

The enterprise technology operation includes divisionally focused teams.

“As we continue to grow and expand worldwide, it is critically important that we have the right systems in place to support that growth,” said Concord’s chief operating officer Vic Zaraya.

“Jonathan has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to identify and understand our business needs and effectively develop and deploy technology in support of those needs. This ability, combined with his extensive experience in the music industry, makes him distinctively qualified for this role.”

“I am thrilled to embrace this new challenge,” said Eby. “Taking a business-first approach to IT projects ensures rich collaboration between our business and technology teams. The better our technology teams understand the unique and detailed business challenges we face every day, the better positioned we are to deliver solutions that are impactful and meaningful to our operations and, ultimately, to our clients and catalogues.”

Before joining Concord, Eby spent more than 15 years at the classical music distributor and label Naxos. In his role as COO, he managed technology and distribution operations (including both physical and digital), as well as serving on the board of directors.