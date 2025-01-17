Concord promotes Lidia Kim to new digital division for business & legal affairs in publishing

Concord has promoted Lidia Kim to senior vice president of the newly formed digital division of business & legal affairs for Concord Music Publishing.

Kim will continue to be based in New York. She will report to Concord general counsel Amanda Molter.

“The move emphasises Concord’s increased investment in and focus on generating sustainable streams of digital revenue and protecting the value of music in support of the songwriters and catalogs it represents,” said a statement.

As SVP of the new digital division, Kim will oversee the global digital business initiatives for publishing, helping develop and implement global licensing and rights enforcement strategies for the company. She and her team will continue to manage the direct deal negotiations and other digital affairs for Concord Music Publishing, including blanket licensing and settlements, business development, and DSP partnerships.

The team will continue to work closely with Jim Selby, chief publishing officer, Duff Berschback, EVP, publishing business & legal affairs, and his team, as well as Jeff Van Driel, GM of international operations, on modernising and optimising the global digital rights network.

“Throughout her career, Lidia has been a tireless advocate for artists and songwriters,” said Jim Selby. “The digital world continues growing ever more complicated, and it is vital that our clients have someone who can navigate those complexities. I can think of no one better suited than Lidia.”

“I am so honoured and delighted to help Concord establish this new division for publishing,” said Lidia Kim. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work with Jim Selby and all my esteemed publishing colleagues around the world, who strive to provide the highest quality of support to our songwriters and clients, as well as our digital business partners in advocating for credit, consent, fair compensation, and transparency for human-created music.”

“Lidia can quickly understand and synthesize new and complex information, which is vital when negotiating increasingly complex deals for digital rights,” said Amanda Molter, Concord’s general counsel. “She fiercely advocates for every artist and songwriter we represent. Her aptitude, combined with her demonstrable passion for music, makes her uniquely qualified to take on the challenge of growing this new division.”

Kim has worked at Concord since its 2017 acquisition of Imagem. She has covered legal and business affairs matters across publishing, including songwriter and classical composer deals, rights acquisitions and licensing matters.

Throughout Concord’s recent growth, she has assisted on due diligence, advising on legacy catalogue matters, and providing support to internal departments to unify Concord’s various acquisitions.

Photo Credit: Elisa Cicinelli Photography