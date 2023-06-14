Concord renews multi-year partnership with ICE

Concord has renewed its multi-year partnership with ICE.

Having been a direct member of the ICE Core since 2018, Concord has reported significantly increasing royalties, with an average year-on-year rise of more than 34% since 2020.

The footprint of the ICE Core has also significantly expanded in recent years, incorporating regions such as MENA & Sub-Saharan Africa.

Jim Selby, chief publishing officer, Concord, said: “We continue to see tremendous performance as part of the ICE Core and are excited by the future opportunities.

“It’s a genuinely customer-centric partnership that we enjoy with everyone at ICE, and that extends well beyond doing the initial deal. Backing up deep market understanding with systems that efficiently and effectively deliver actual royalties enables us to in turn deliver more to our writers.“

Ben McEwen, chief commercial officer, ICE, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to build on our long-standing relationship with the team at Concord and to continue to collaborate together in the future.

“The ICE Core brings together and supports a wide variety of rights-holder customers to deliver shared benefits, including leading independent publishers such as Concord. We look forward to continuing to deliver royalties and enable our customers to provide new services for the songwriters and composers we all serve.”