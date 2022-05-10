Concord signs Davido in partnership with Immensum Music

Concord Music Publishing has signed Afrobeats star Davido.

The award-winning American-born Nigerian global superstar has joined the roster through a new creative partnership with Koch Okoye and Saheed Okunnu’s Immensum Music. This new joint venture expands Concord’s roster into artists and songwriters from West Africa and abroad.

Davido has amassed over two billion in streams and a powerful 50 million social media footprint. He continues to grow his fanbase around the world and remains the first solo African artist to sell out a major concert venue in Europe. Following his O2 Arena show in London in 2019, he returned for a sold-out performance earlier this year.

Recently handpicked by FIFA to lead their 2022 World Cup Soundtrack collaboration Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Davido’s videos have been viewed more than one billion times.

Davido has new music and touring coming in 2022.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Koch, Saheed and their team, and to be working with a global star such as Davido,” said Jeremy Yohai, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “Some of the most exciting songs released over the past few years are coming from West African artists and Concord is excited to be expanding our roster into this market and beyond.”

Koch Okoye, founder, Immensum Music, said: “Our ethos at Immensum has always been about breaking barriers and taking our talents to the global stage. My team and I are excited about this partnership as we look forward to building on what we’ve achieved thus far and further cementing our place at the forefront in elevating some of the most groundbreaking and innovative sounds in world music. Many thanks to Kim [Frankiewicz, EVP A&R Worldwide], Jeremy [Yohai, SVP A&R] and the entire Concord team for believing in our mission, as we look forward to unearthing more writers, producers and artists from around the globe.”