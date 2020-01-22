Concord teams with Creative Titans on music publishing partnership

Concord Music Publishing has announced a new creative partnership with Guyanese-American music executive Ron André Elvis Telford and his Creative Titans business.

The partnership will see Ron Telford work with Concord’s A&R team, led by EVP Worldwide A&R, Kim Frankiewicz.

Colombian songwriter and producer, Sebastian "Bassto" Zapata, is the first signing under this new venture. Bassto contributed to 2019 singles including Jorja Smith's Be Honest and Koffee’s W (featuring Gunna).

Telford, co-founder of Creative Titans, said: “I've admired Kim's spectacular approach to publishing and consider her one of the truest publishers in the industry. The first day of interacting with the team at Concord in both the UK and US, I knew we would be able to mesh a fruitful business relationship – I felt at home. Adrian Johnson, Andrea Gomez, Noorez Rhemtulla and I are very excited to lend our A&R insight for song creation and be a champion for the writers that we publish collectively.”

Creative Titans is a hybrid music company that combines artist management and music publishing. It recently signed Walshy Fire (of Major Lazer) to Concord Music Publishing.

Frankiewicz said: “We have loved working with Ron and his team on Walshy Fire. Our collaborative spirit has led to this new partnership where we will get to deepen our relationship. Ron has an instinctive ear like no other. To launch the venture with Sebastian is a real coup.”

Ron André Elvis Telford has held various roles across the music industry since 2008. He and his team have put an emphasis on scouting talent from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America and territories outside of North America.