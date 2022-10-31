Concord unveils rebrand following acquisitions and opening of Nashville HQ

Concord has released a new visual brand identity globally.

The identity includes a “bold and confident new logo”, as well as a refreshed colour palette and overall design look, which will be applied to all company brands and businesses that use the Concord name.

Concord’s new branding coincides with the opening this year of its global headquarters in Nashville.

“Concord has grown significantly in the last seven years, necessitating new offices in LA, NYC, Berlin and Nashville,” said president Bob Valentine. “Marrying not only copyrights, plays, musicals, recordings and other narrative content, but more importantly merging the cultures of the many companies is what makes us the Concord of today.

“It is time for us to recognise that we now have an integrated, singular and unique culture that requires a fresh visual representation, giving our teams around the world a renewed sense of purpose. We are still the Concord that does what it says, seeks out exciting challenges and that exists to elevate every creative voice that it can, we just have a new and wonderfully bold face.”

Concord represents compositions, recordings, estates and theatrical collections spanning more than 200 years of entertainment history.

The announcement of Concord’s new branding follows several major announcements, including the acquisition of the Genesis publishing and recording catalogues, its major expansion into the Australasia region and notable artist signings and projects.

“This is about more than just a new logo,” said Scott Pascucci, Concord CEO. “After years of growth and acquisitions and internal refining, Concord is making a renewed commitment to its recently established mission statement: Champion Artists; Elevate Voices; Impact Culture. This is at the core of who we are and what we do every day.”

Concord’s new global headquarters in Nashville was constructed in 2020 and 2021 and opened officially at the beginning of 2022. It is almost triple the size of Concord’s former offices.