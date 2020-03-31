Concord ups Sean Patrick Flahaven to chief theatricals executive

Sean Patrick Flahaven has been promoted to chief theatricals executive for Concord.

Flahaven was previously president of Concord Theatricals, which launched in December 2018. He will now report to the company’s CEO Scott Pascucci.

Bill Gaden, who has served as president, North America of Concord Music Publishing since 2017, has been promoted to president, worldwide of Concord Theatricals, reporting to Flahaven. Gaden served in senior executive roles for 12 years at Rodgers & Hammerstein and Imagem prior to its acquisition by Concord.

Concord has also announced promotions of Victoria Traube to EVP of legal & business affairs, Michelle Yaroshko to SVP of professional licensing, North America and Imogen Lloyd Webber to SVP of marketing & communications. Traube and Yaroshko were previously with Rodgers & Hammerstein and Imagem before Concord. Lloyd Webber was with The Musical Company, Concord’s joint venture with The Really Useful Group.

“While the music and theater businesses have both been severely impacted by the pandemic, Concord remains emphatically committed to both —now, while we are all working from home, and going forward when we are able to get back to a more normal routine,” said Pascucci. “Our senior executives and staff have all distinguished themselves these past few weeks, including the executives receiving these well-deserved promotions -- all of whom have bright futures at Concord. Sean has done a great job of building and integrating the elements of our theatricals business, and providing thoughtful and articulate leadership; Bill played a key role in the growth of Concord Music Publishing and now gets to focus again on his love for theater; and Vicky, Michelle and Imogen are all exceptional executives who make Concord Theatricals the best in the industry. We remain optimistic and determined about the future, committed to serving all of our creative partners and our staff through this difficult period.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be continuing with Concord in an expanded role,” said Flahaven. “Having worked for many companies, Concord’s ongoing dedication to theatre and music in all their forms is truly unique. We’re fortunate to work with the best writers, composers and producers, and I have a team that is second to none.”

“It has been a privilege to be part of Concord Music Publishing for the past few years,” said Gaden. “As head of R&H Theatricals for over a decade, I am delighted to be returning to the theatrical world and to be joining my great colleagues on the Concord Theatricals team. I look forward to working with them as we continue to serve our customers and grow our business.”

Concord Theatricals has over 80 experienced theatre professionals worldwide. Ted Chapin, president & CCO of Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Sarge Aborn, CEO of Tams-Witmark, also now report to Flahaven.