Cooking Vinyl Publishing and Sentric team up for joint venture

Sentric and Cooking Vinyl Publishing have revealed details of a new administration agreement as part of a joint venture.

The partnership with Sentric marks a significant new direction for Cooking Vinyl, which has so far operated via a network of sub-publishing agreements.

The new deal will see Cooking Vinyl Publishing clients will be able to utilise Sentric’s royalties infrastructure and expertise and quarterly accounting, as well as its sync expertise.

The co-publishing JV between Sentric and Cooking Vinyl Publishing will encompass signings, creative, funding, sync and more.

We’re excited to bolster Cooking Vinyl's A&R ability and current catalogue Chris Meehan, Sentric

Sentric CEO Chris Meehan (above, right) said: “Myself and the whole team are delighted to be able to sign this deal with Ryan and the team at Cooking Vinyl. They have such an established reputation in the independent sector and we’re excited to bolster their A&R ability and current catalogue with Sentric’s tech and people.”

Cooking Vinyl Publishing Managing Director Ryan Farley (above, left) said: “I'm delighted to partner with Sentric. They will strengthen our business operations and provide us with the resources to further grow and support our roster of amazing writers. Sentric are a great fit for us, with their passion for transparent and efficient royalty collections, strong international sync department and their unwavering independent spirit. I'm excited to work with Chris, Peter, Loren and the wider team to super-serve our writers as we move into the next phase of our company's development.”

Sentric will strengthen our business operations and provide us with the resources to further grow and support our roster of amazing writers Ryan Farley, Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Cooking Vinyl Group Founder and CEO Martin Goldschmidt said: “I'm very excited to join forces with Sentric. The combination of their powerful market leading tech and market access, together with Ryan's great A&R skills and love of songwriters is a winning team.”

The Cooking Vinyl Publishing roster encompasses a range of artists and writers including Avelino, Shed Seven, July Jones, The Waterboys, Her's, Skerryvore, The Rifles, Isobel Campbel, The Orb, Jacob Attwooll, Robbie Jay and Matty Benbrook.

Its catalogue comprises 8,000 titles released by artists such as Paolo Nutini, Dido, Imanbek, TXT, Aitch, Flawes, BTS, Coldabank, NCT 127, NCT Dream, B Young, Cadet, Wretch 32, Jack Savoretti and Internet Money.