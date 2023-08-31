Cooking Vinyl Publishing partner with Her's

Cooking Vinyl Publishing has announced details of a new partnership with Her’s, the Liverpool duo who tragically passed away in 2019.

Formed in Liverpool by Norwegian bassist Audun Laading and Barrow-born singer and guitarist Stephen Fitzpatrick, the band, along with their tour manager, lost their lives in a road traffic accident while promoting their debut album in America.

The indie duo’s first release was nine-track project Songs Of Her’s in 2017, with debut full-length Invitation To Her’s following a year later. The record was released via Manchester-based Heist Or Hit, which also managed the band.

This new collaboration will enable us to preserve Her's' musical heritage and continue to inspire future generations Martin Colclough, Heist Or Hit

Heist or Hit’s Martin Colclough said: “We are honoured to announce our new partnership with Cooking Vinyl Publishing in commemoration of the enduring musical legacy of Her’s, a fantastically unique duo that have left an everlasting mark on music fans across the world. We’re incredibly proud to have witnessed the hugely positive impact that Stephen and Audun’s songs have made over the past four years, and this new collaboration will enable us to preserve their musical heritage and continue to inspire future generations”.

Her’s have almost 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where their top track is What Once Was (207,525,292 streams).

Cooking Vinyl Publishing has signed a worldwide, long-term deal to represent the band’s catalogue and will help oversee their legacy in conjunction with Heist Or Hit and the band’s families.

Cooking Vinyl Publishing managing director Ryan Farley added: “We’re immensely proud to be entrusted with Stephen and Audun’s amazing songs at Cooking Vinyl. It’s an honour to represent the legacy of a great band who were undeniably one of the UK’s most exciting new acts before they were cruelly taken from us. I look forward to working with Martin, Mick and Pat at Heist Or Hit, and the boys’ families, to protect and promote Her’s’ music in the years ahead.”