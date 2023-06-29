Cooking Vinyl Publishing renews deal with songwriter and producer Matt Attard

Cooking Vinyl Publishing has re-signed Cardiff-based songwriter and producer Matt Attard, extending his deal with the indie publisher.

Originally signed pre-pandemic in late 2019, Matt Attard joined Cooking Vinyl as an experienced live musician and a composer of production music, but a relative newcomer to the world of commercial pop writing.

Just over three years on, the UK writer-producer has amassed a series of co-write releases with the likes of Gabby Martin, Lydia Ford and Peder Elias. Signed to Sony Music Norway, Peder Elias is hugely popular in South Korea, including multi-platinum status for the album Love & Loneliness (2022), featuring co-writes by Attard.

He has also been in the studio with Matt Terry, Arcades (BTS), William Segerdahl, Sarah de Warren and Graham Candy.

Attard has been developing a sync project with collaborator Robbie Jay, also signed to Cooking Vinyl Publishing, called Good Daze, with the first releases expected later in 2023. He is also making moves in the world of K-Pop.

Matt is the real deal; super-talented, musically versatile, hardworking, open-minded and a genuinely good guy to have in the room! Ryan Farley

Ryan Farley, Cooking Vinyl Publishing MD and head of A&R, said: “I’m so happy to extend our relationship with Matt. He is the real deal; super-talented, musically versatile, hardworking, open-minded and a genuinely good guy to have in the room! It was a joy to present him with his first plaque for the Pedar Elias record and I’m sure it will be the first of many. Congratulations to Matt, and I look forward to helping him develop his writing career further over the coming years.”

Matt Attard added: “I’m so grateful to have Ryan and the team at Cooking Vinyl Publishing always supporting me and my musical endeavours. I’m incredibly excited for our continued relationship and I can’t wait to keep working and creating into 2023 and beyond!”

Cooking Vinyl Publishing’s roster includes Avelino, Jacob Attwooll, July Jones, Skerryvore, Isobel Campbel, Somebody’s Child, Robbie Jay, Matty Benbrook and The Orb.

With approximately 8,000 titles, the catalogue includes songs cut by artists such as Paolo Nutini, Dido, Imanbek, TXT, Aitch, Flawes, BTS, Coldabank, NCT 127, Jack Savoretti and Internet Money.