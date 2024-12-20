Cooking Vinyl Publishing signs Korean alt-R&B artist Jacqui to admin deal

Cooking Vinyl Publishing has signed Korean alt-R&B artist Jacqui to a long-term worldwide administration agreement.

Born in South Korea, Jacqui spent her childhood in China before moving to the US in her teens. She is now based in Seoul.

Her 2020 single White Clouds landed a sync in Netflix’s My Holo Love series. Her Birthday EP was released in 2022. The following year Jacqui embarked on a tour of Australia.

Jacqui recorded her debut album, Dirty Mirror Selfie, with key collaborator Glowingdog. The album is out now and shows in the UK and Europe are scheduled for spring 2025.

Jacqui said: “I am beyond excited to announce that I will be working with Cooking Vinyl Publishing. Happy for this connection and more opportunities to come to get me and my music reaching around the globe. Let’s get it cooking!”

Manager/label head, Patrick Connor of Highjinkx, said: “We are really stoked to see Jacqui sign with Cooking Vinyl Publishing. Having such a well-established and respected publishing company join us as part of 'team Jacqui' is truly exciting. Their expertise will be invaluable to help build her profile outside of Korea. This awesome news, alongside the upcoming release of Jacqui's debut album Dirty Mirror Selfie and her first appearances in the UK. Jacqui has an exciting year ahead of her!”

Cooking Vinyl Publishing MD Ryan Farley said: “I saw Jacqui perform at the Zandari showcase in Seoul this year and was blown away by her whole vibe; her music, her style, her live performance – it just all clicked! She’s a really exciting artist and I’m delighted to bring her into the Cooking Vinyl family. I look forward to helping her and Patrick build on what they have already achieved in the years to come.”