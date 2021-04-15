Cooking Vinyl Publishing signs songwriter Jacob Attwooll

Cooking Vinyl Publishing has signed writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Attwooll to an exclusive worldwide songwriting agreement.

The deal covers Attwooll’s catalogue of songs since he left previous publisher BMG – including singles with Island Records’ Emily Burns – as well as his future creations.

London-based Attwooll has landed songs on multiple No.1 albums over the past five years, with key collaborations seeing him work with the likes of Dua Lipa, Raye, ZieZie, Aitch, Tre-Jean Marie, Plested, TMS, Lostboy, Romans, MNEK, Linnea Sodahl and Caroline Ailin, amongst many others.

His previous cuts include You by Hamzaa (Parlophone), I Won’t Let You Down for Hrvy (EMI), One More Time for Craig David (Insanity) and Praying for Tom Grennan (Insanity), while his song Size was recorded by Fleur East and featured in the national ad campaign for UK department store Debenhams.

Most recently, Attwooll has been heavily involved in YMU-managed artist Emily Burns' project, including writing the singles Hello, Press Pause and Terrified. Other notable releases include with K-pop acts Twice (JYP) & Tomorrow x Together (Big Hit) and US artists NEA (Milkshake/Sony) and Eben (Atlantic).

Jacob Attwooll said: "I’m feeling the most confident and creative I’ve ever felt in my career right now, so it felt like the perfect time to partner up again. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with a great team who understand my vision and share my aspirations. Exciting things on the horizon!”

Cooking Vinyl Publishing MD Ryan Farley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jacob to CV Publishing. He is a fantastic and versatile talent who is capable of creating timeless, evergreen songs and huge pop records alike. His stature and reputation within the UK are already well established and he is making impressive in-roads in the US and Asian markets. I’ve enjoyed building a relationship with Jacob and Paddy, introducing them to our partners in the USA, Japan and Korea as they searched for the right partner, so I’m thrilled they have chosen Cooking Vinyl as their new home.

“Jacob’s career development will be a real focus for us in the years ahead and highlights our approach to building a core roster of non-performing song-writing talent to complement the exciting recent signings we’ve been making such as Avelino, July Jones, Blanco, The Orb, Marie Dahlstrom, The Waterboys and Raf Riley.”

Jacob Attwooll’s manager, Paddy Dalton of Frank Music, said: “I am incredibly pleased to get this deal over the line with Ryan and the fantastic team at Cooking Vinyl. They are a revered and ambitious company whose drive to secure big success is in perfect alignment with Jacob’s. We can't wait to get started."

Martin Goldschmidt, founder and CEO of Cooking Vinyl Group, added:“Jacob will really strengthen our growing roster of creative songwriters and it's an honour to work with him. Welcome to Cooking Vinyl!”