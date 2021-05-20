Creative technology platform Artlist joins IMPEL

Israeli audiovisual content provider Artlist has joined international collective licensing agency IMPEL.

IMPEL will represent the digital rights for Artlist’s music catalogue of Artlist Originals.

Artlist is a leading creative technology company with three products that provide video creators with over half a million digital assets. The firm is also home to Artlist Original, a record label and publisher that serves as the in-house music production team at Artlist.io, producing over 1,000 songs a year, exclusively for the Artlist music catalogue.

Artlist head of music Ori Winokur (pictured) said: “Joining the IMPEL collective, which leads the new age of publishing and rights management, is a significant strategic step for us at Artlist. We are excited to be part of this group of publishers that will enable us to open up to new markets, strengthen our license, and expand the revenue avenues for our artist community.”

Artlist is a really exciting addition to the IMPEL collective Sarah Williams, IMPEL

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams added: “Artlist is a really exciting addition to the IMPEL collective. Their fresh and innovative business model reflects the dynamism of the company. It’s clear from our relationship so far that this is a business that is really going places, and we look forward to working with them to achieve their vision.”