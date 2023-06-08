CTM Outlander acquires catalogue of country music hitmaker Shane McAnally

CTM Outlander has acquired the publishing catalogue (including the writer’s share) of Gramming-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally. It is the biggest deal to date for CTM Outlander.

In what it describes as a major move in the Nashville music publishing scene, CTM Outlander’s deal includes other works of SmackSongs’ Matt McGinn, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen.

The agreement also includes certain elements of Shane McAnally’s royalties from his catalogue of 200-plus master recordings as a producer, plus an exclusive four-year go-forward co-publishing deal, inclusive of non-dramatic rights to certain songs featured in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked. The show will open in London's West End next year.

As a part of the new agreement, McAnally’s publishing companies SmackSongs and SmackBlue – including works by Walker Hayes, Kylie Morgan, Josh Jenkins and others – will now be administered on a global basis by CTM Outlander. It was previously represented by Kobalt.

CTM Outlander is a partnership between Texas-based Outlander Capital, led by Les Ware and Mike McKool, and the Dutch-based independent music entertainment company CTM, led by industry veteran André de Raaff.

Since launching two years ago, CTM Outlander has signalled its ambition to invest over a billion dollars in acquiring music publishing and master rights. It took control of Ten Music’s publishing assets in 2021 and the catalogues of Natalie Hemby, Ben Burgess and Michael Tyler in 2022.

Shane McAnally is among Nashville’s leading hitmakers. In 2022, he also became the most nominated songwriter in Country Music Association history. His cuts include songs recorded by Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Halsey, Sam Hunt, the Jonas Brothers, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Old Dominion, Reba, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, George Strait, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen, among many others.

As a producer, McAnally’s work includes superstars Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce.

“I am very excited to start this new partnership built on a mutual passion for all things music, along with the global reach of this incredible team,” said Shane McAnally. “André is a visionary and understands the importance of managing music rights, as he has shown over the course of his career. As I continue to expand my creative work to new areas, André and his team recognise the passion I have, not just for creating music in the traditional sense, but also in areas of film, TV, Broadway and beyond.

“I am thankful to the CTM Outlander team for partnering with me to manage my catalogue copyrights and am eager to see what we are able to accomplish together over the next several years.”

SmackSongs president Robert Carlton said: “Smack is thrilled to be working with CTM Outlander for all of its administration needs. Their passion for music, combined with their independent and innovative spirit makes them a great match. I am excited to see what we can accomplish together in this next chapter!”

“It is very rare to come across such a talented and gifted songwriter, producer and creator of music entertainment like Shane McAnally,” said CTM Outlander CEO André de Raaff. “His successes are countless, from pop to country and from musical theatre to developing TV shows. It is a privilege to look after a great part of his legacy and to work with him and the rest of the Smack team in the future on all the new projects ahead, which we expect to become more successful than ever!”

“We believe in Nashville’s creative community and are proud to help amplify the stories that are a by-product of an environment that cultivates ingenuity,” added Outlander Capital principal, Mike McKool. “With CTM Outlander’s integration across multiple disciplines, it’s exciting to see the integrity of these catalogues preserved and amplified while also providing this security to the writers.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Thomas Deelder, Creative Director, CTM Publishing; Les Ware, CEO, Outlander Capital; Shane McAnally; Mike McKool, President, Outlander Capital; André de Raaff, CEO, CTM Outlander; Robert Carlton, President, SMACK; Jeff Chown, COO, Outlander Capital; Jason Turner, Counsel, McAnally & SMACK. (Photo credits: Robby Klein/Emilio Madrid)