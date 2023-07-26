CTM Outlander acquires Fraser T Smith catalogue

CTM Outlander has signed a catalogue deal with Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning British songwriter and producer Fraser T Smith.

The agreement covers a range of songs recorded by artists including Tiësto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora, Stormzy, Dave, Raye, Craig David and more.

It includes the writer’s share for a majority of the compositions, with the songs being administered on a global basis by CTM Outlander.

Smith has achieved global success with artists including Adele, Sam Smith, Britney Spears, Florence + The Machine, Celine Dion, Drake and Gorillaz.

“I want to thank Fraser and Sarah for entrusting us to look after these wonderful songs,” said André de Raaff, CEO, CTM Outlander Music LP. “Fraser is a once in a generation songwriter and we look forward to shining a light on these compositions for years to come. On a personal level, both Fraser and Sarah [Thorneycroft-Smith, manager] are both wonderful to work with, and we are truly humbled that they have partnered with CTM Outlander.”

Fraser is a once in a generation songwriter and we look forward to shining a light on these compositions for years to come André de Raaff, CTM Outlander

Smith commented: “Knowing that my catalogue is in good hands is important to me, and André’s years of experience in publishing means that my songs have not only been acquired but will be given the very best platform for the future as well.”

Manager Sarah Thorneycroft-Smith added: “It has been a pleasure dealing with André and CTM Outlander, and I have the utmost reassurance that Fraser’s compositions will be looked after and shared with the world for many years.”