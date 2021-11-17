CTM Outlander acquires songwriter Natalie Hemby's music rights

CTM Outlander has acquired the music rights covering the last decade of songwriter Natalie Hemby's music, and concluded an exclusive agreement for her future compositions.

Hemby has written eight No.1 hits for country singers including Lady A, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi.

She also co-wrote hits including Always Remember Us This Way, as recorded by Lady Gaga, and I’ll Never Love Again, as performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

Hemby co-wrote the track Love In Slow Motion, which features on = by Ed Sheeran.

Hemby said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be working with CTM Outlander Music. They have a worldwide influence and are deeply respected across the globe. I’m excited to represent them within the Nashville circles, as well as expand my songwriting circles. This is a career milestone for me and I’m sincerely grateful for this opportunity.”

André de Raaff, CEO of CTM Outlander, said: “We have often looked with great interest at Nashville writers and catalogues but never found the right fit for us. When we came in contact with Natalie, we immediately felt that this is the right match for us. A great catalogue and a gifted outstanding writer with the skills and potential to write for the greatest artists in the world.”

In the photo are: (sitting from left to right) Kella Farris - Natalie Hemby’s business manager, Leslie Ware - Outlander, Natalie Hemby, André de Raaff - CTM, Mike McKool Jr - Outlander, Megan Pekar - Loeb & Loeb.

(Standing from left to right) Derek Crownover – Loeb & Loeb, John Rolfe – Loeb & Loeb, Jitze de Raaff - CTM, Thomas Deelder - CTM, Jaden Warren - Outlander, John Frankenheimer – Loeb & Loeb.